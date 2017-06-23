How to Make Brown Butter and Sea Salt Popcorn Balls

These are a classic halloween treat that seems to be met with groans: “They’re handing out popcorn balls?” But you know what? They’re super delicious. Sort of like rice krispie treats made with popcorn instead. My version is super simple, just with the added flavor of browned butter and sea salt, but these are fantastic to fold in fun extras. Chocolate chips, nuts, candy, whatever you like!

How To Make Popcorn Balls

Ingredients:

3/4 cup light corn syrup

2 ounces butter, browned

2 teaspoons cold water

2 3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 cup mini marshmallows

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

5 quarts plain popped popcorn

Directions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine all ingredients except for the popcorn. Heat and stir until the mixture comes to a boil. Carefully combine the hot mixture with the popcorn, coating each kernel.

Grease hands with vegetable shortening and quickly shape the coated popcorn into balls before it cools. Wrap with cellophane or plastic wrap and store at room temperature.

