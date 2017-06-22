How to Make Bacon Beer-Soaked Cheese and More Surprisingly Fantastic Beer-Flavored Cheeses

Usually if you’re going to make a cheese plate, you buy some cheese, maybe slice some and put it out on a plate. But you may have been missing out on a fun twist—enhancing a cheese’s flavor by giving it a good soak. Kurt Beecher Dammeier, the man behind Beecher’s Cheese , collaborated with Sam Adams on four incredibly easy recipes that can be made a few days ahead. Start prepping for Thanksgiving, or whenever you get the itch to start experimenting with cheese.

Kurt used his own Dutch Hollow Dulcet cheese and Sam Adams Boston Lager in these recipes, but you can use any creamy Jack cheese and any well-balanced, slightly sweet lager you like.

Blueberry Beer-Soaked Cheese

32 oz. good lager

1 Tbsp. honey

16 oz. blueberry juice

½ Tbsp. almond extract

In a pot, combine the lager and the honey and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the blueberry juice and almond extract, and let it cool completely.

Add the cheese to the cooled mixture, cover the pot and let the cheese soak in the refrigerator for at least 3 days (soaking for up to 7 days will give an even more dramatic color and stronger flavors to the cheese).

Pomegranate Beer-Soaked Cheese

32 oz. good lager

1 Tbsp. honey

16 oz. pomegranate juice

1½ Tbsp. ground hazelnuts

In a pot, combine the lager and the honey and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the pomegranate juice and hazelnuts, and let it cool completely.

Add the cheese to the cooled mixture, cover the pot and let the cheese soak in the refrigerator for at least 3 days (soaking for up to 7 days will give an even more dramatic color and stronger flavors to the cheese).

Cranberry Beer-Soaked Cheese

32 oz. good lager

1 tablespoon honey

16 oz. cranberry juice

2 tablespoons ground pecans

In a pot, combine the lager and the honey and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the cranberry juice and pecans, and let it cool completely.

Add the cheese to the cooled mixture, cover the pot and let the cheese soak in the refrigerator for at least 3 days (soaking for up to 7 days will give an even more dramatic color and stronger flavors to the cheese).

Bacon Beer-Soaked Cheese

32 oz. good lager

6 oz. maple syrup

16 oz. apple cider

½ teaspoon whole black peppercorns

½ cup crumbled cooked bacon

In a pot, combine the lager and maple syrup and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the apple cider, peppercorns and bacon, and let it cool completely.

Add the cheese to the cooled mixture, cover the pot and let the cheese soak in the refrigerator for at least 3 days (soaking for up to 7 days will give an even more dramatic color and stronger flavors to the cheese).

