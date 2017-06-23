How to Fold an Open Bag of Chips

Our friend's at PureWow are helping keep us sane one life hack at a time.

You opened a bag of chips—potato, pita, whatever—and there's not a bag clip in sight. You have three options: 1) Finish the entire bag in one sitting. 2) Leave the bag open and let the remains get stale. 3) Try our simply genius trick for closing a bag sans clip. (Option three is the way to go, if you were wondering.)

RELATED: 8 Amazing Places to Go in the Caribbean

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

23 Foods You Can Make in a Muffin Tin