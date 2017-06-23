How to Fold an Open Bag of Chips

PureWow
June 23, 2017

Our friend's at PureWow are helping keep us sane one life hack at a time.

You opened a bag of chips—potato, pita, whatever—and there's not a bag clip in sight. You have three options: 1) Finish the entire bag in one sitting. 2) Leave the bag open and let the remains get stale. 3) Try our simply genius trick for closing a bag sans clip. (Option three is the way to go, if you were wondering.)

RELATED: 8 Amazing Places to Go in the Caribbean 
8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke
23 Foods You Can Make in a Muffin Tin

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up