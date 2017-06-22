How to Eat Your Bloody Mary

Where: Rockit Burger Bar, Chicago

What: We are no strangers to the one-two hangover-annihilating hit of a Bloody and a burger. It just took an evil genius to smash the two together. Chef Amanda Downing tops a black angus patty with a Bloody Mary reduction and a spicy celery slaw to mimic the drink's garnish. Then she adds Parmesan, avocado and pickles because those are just good things.

Wash it down with: …You've got this one covered, right?

