How Does it Feel (to Eat This Blueberry Tart)

In honor of New Order front man Bernard Sumner’s forthcoming autobiography, I’m paying homage to their 1983 New Wave classic, “Blue Monday.” This song is a pulsating dance floor staple that’s always in heavy rotation in my kitchen and during my DJ sets. New Order, along with Depeche Mode, led the British Synthpop movement of the ’80s and spawned countless imitators at the peak of their success. Dozens if not hundreds of acts cite them as an influence. (Kylie Minogue, the Chemical Brothers, Chromatics, Holy Ghost.) This band is indisputable!

Do what I do and dance around your kitchen to “Blue Monday’ while making this sweet blueberry recipe.

Blueberry-rhubarb tarts

Makes four individual tarts

Summer is in full swing and blueberries are in abundance at the farmers’ markets of New York. While rhubarb is on it’s way out, I cut some and saved it in my freezer as a mouth-puckering tart filler for any summer berry recipe.

Pâté sucrée

2¼ cups cake flour, sifted

¼ teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

9 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

1½ eggs, at room temperature

Sift the flour, salt and baking powder together. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Slowly add the eggs, a little at a time, until well incorporated after each addition.

Add the flour mixture and stir as little as possible to combine. Overmixing will result in a tough dough.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before rolling.

Tart filling

Butter, for greasing

1½ cups fresh blueberries

1 cup chopped rhubarb, cut into ½ inch pieces (if frozen, thaw and squeeze out as much water as possible)

1 egg, lightly beaten

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

Butter four 4-inch tart rings and place them on a half sheet pan.

Roll out the pâté sucrée dough ⅛ inch thick, and line all of the tart shells. Place the shells in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to rest.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl, and set aside until the shells are chilled.

With a slotted spoon, fill each tart shell with the berry mix, leaving most of the leftover juice behind.

Bake until the crust is golden brown and the fruit starts to bubble. Let cool to room temperature before serving.

Serve with ice cream. I have paired the tart with a homemade berry ice cream, just to double the fun. Lemon ice cream also works well.

