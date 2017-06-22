How Do You Make a Rainbow Bagel?

© The Bagel Store
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Back in the fall we brought you news about the previously unappreciated rainbow bagels that the Bagel Store in Brooklyn has impressively churned out for two decades. And now we can go inside the bagel shop to see just how the multi-colored breakfast treats are made. In the video below, Business Insider caught up with Scott Rossillo, owner of the Bagel Store and one of his bakers as they stack layers of neon dough, slice and hand-roll each bright, bready bite.

If you want to taste the rainbow yourselves you can find the bagels baked daily at the Bagel Store’s Williamsburg location. You might be in for a slight wait though. Since news of the rainbow bagels caught viral fire their website indicates they are busier than ever. 

Related: Why NYC Has the Best Bagels, A Video Investigation 
This Bagel Slicing Technique Will Blow Your Mind 
Brunch Gets Colorful with DIY Beet-Cured Lox

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up