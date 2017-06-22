How Do You Make a Rainbow Bagel?

Back in the fall we brought you news about the previously unappreciated rainbow bagels that the Bagel Store in Brooklyn has impressively churned out for two decades. And now we can go inside the bagel shop to see just how the multi-colored breakfast treats are made. In the video below, Business Insider caught up with Scott Rossillo, owner of the Bagel Store and one of his bakers as they stack layers of neon dough, slice and hand-roll each bright, bready bite.

If you want to taste the rainbow yourselves you can find the bagels baked daily at the Bagel Store’s Williamsburg location. You might be in for a slight wait though. Since news of the rainbow bagels caught viral fire their website indicates they are busier than ever.

