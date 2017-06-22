How to Construct an Epic Ice Cream Sandwich Like an Architect

Coolhaus founders Natasha Case and Freya Estreller champion ice cream sandwiches and architecture via hip-looking food trucks, and their new cookbook, Coolhaus Ice Cream Book, released today, does an incredible job of advancing both important causes. Their fleets in Los Angeles, New York, Austin and Dallas (as well as a Cali shop), deal in colorful, oversize treats and thematic wordplay—Coolhaus, for example, splices the name of the modernist Bauhaus style of the ’20s and ’30s with that of Rem Koolhaas, a Dutch architect.

The vibrant book, in bold Pop Art shades of pink, blue and green, has brilliant summer recipes and enough information on the legends of architecture to impress everyone at your next ice cream social. Here, we offer a peek inside, including a recipe for their Frank Behry concoction with snickerdoodles and strawberry ice cream, as well as a cheat sheet on Frank Gehry himself.

(Recipe from COOLHAUS ICE CREAM BOOK by Natasha Case and Freya Estreller. Copyright © 2014 by Farchitecture BB, LLC F/S/O. Photography copyright © 2014 by Brian Leatart. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company. All rights reserved.)

Coolhaus Sandwich Creation: Frank Behry - Snickerdoodle Cookies + Strawberries & Cream Gelato

Strawberries and Cream Gelato

Makes about: 11⁄2 quarts | Active time: 20 to 25 minutes

You have a bowl of the freshest, ripest, juiciest strawberries. Sprinkle just a bit of sugar on top, and drown the berries in rich cream. Taste. Die and go to heaven. That’s what this gelato is like.

Ingredients:

12 to 14 strawberries

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Juice of 1⁄2 lemon

Gelato Base (see below)

Instructions:

1. In a blender or food processor, puree strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into Gelato Base. Mix well.

2. Process in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s instructions.

3. Scrape into an airtight storage container. Freeze for a minimum of 2 hours before serving.

Gelato Base

Makes about: 1 1⁄2 quarts | Active time: 10 to 15 minutes

Use the freshest eggs available for best results. If possible, refrigerate the base for a full 24 hours— the longer it’s chilled, the better it is. We like to refrigerate our bases in plastic or stainless-steel pitchers with airtight lids for easy pouring into the ice cream maker after chilling.

Ingredients:

4 cups whole milk

1 1⁄2 cups granulated sugar

8 large egg yolks

Instructions:

1. In a 4-quart saucepan, combine milk and half of sugar. Set over high heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a boil, about 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk yolks and remaining sugar until smooth, heavy, and pale yellow, about 30 seconds.

3. When cream mixture just comes to a boil, whisk, remove from heat, and, in a slow stream, pour half of cream mixture over yolk-sugar mixture, whisking constantly until blended.

4. Return pan to stovetop over low heat. Whisking constantly, stream yolk-cream mixture back into pan.

5. With a wooden spoon, continue stirring until mixture registers 165 to 180 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 2 minutes. Do not heat above 180 degrees, or eggs in base will scramble. Mixture should be slightly thickened and coat back of spoon, with steam rising, but not boiling. (If you blow on the back the of spoon and the mixture ripples, you’ve got the right consistency.)

6. Pour into a clean airtight container and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours before using.

7. Use base within 3 to 5 days.

