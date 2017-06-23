This Is How a 12-Pound Chocolate Easter Egg Is Made

Brits have made a lot of fuss recently about the recipe change for Cadbury Creme Eggs. But if you think Cadbury is the end of the chocolate egg discussion, think again.

Bettys, another British chocolatier that’s been around since 1919, made a name for themselves with their Imperial Easter Eggs. These monstrous creations are over a foot and a half tall and use nearly 12 pounds of Swiss Grand Cru chocolate.

The company recently put together a video of the construction of one of these extravagant eggs. Just watching it is enough to put you in a chocolate coma.

[h/t Boing Boing]

Related: Are You Ready to Start Snorting Your Chocolate

A Look at Some of the World's Most Modern and Beautiful Chocolates

7 Things You Didn't Know About Chocolate