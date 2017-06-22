Hot Chicken Will Sweat the Hangover Right Out of You

Where: Parson's Chicken & Fish, Chicago

What: This Logan Square spot specializes in low-key favorites done right, particularly fried chicken. Your order of choice? Parson's Hot—their killer spicy fried chicken with white bread and pickles, which are all the accompaniments it needs. If this pepper-laced, crisp-fried bird doesn't cure what ails you, nothing will.

Wash it down with: Anything slushy—but the "Original Negroni Slushy" is Parson's true hit.

Related: Eggheads: The Fried Chicken World Tour

5 Next-Level Takes on Fried Chicken

The Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in NYC