Hopefully This ‘Twin Peaks’ Pop-Up Will Have Excellent Pie

© United Archives GmbH / Alamy
Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

Just how much do people love Twin Peaks? Well, the cult TV show has been off the air for over 24 years and, yet, it’s still about to get its own new pop-up restaurant in London.

It’s true that Cooper and company will be back for a limited nine-episode run sometime in the near future. But for people who can’t wait, this new pop-up restaurant will have to do.  According to Timeout, the event, known as “The Owls Are Not What They Seem,” will feature a three-course meal and special cocktails surrounded by an immersive Twin Peaks theater experience full of interactive encounters.

The mystery of what exactly that means is almost as big as one surrounding the murder of Laura Palmer: Few details are provided on the pop-up’s website. You’d think they would at least hint at some pie and coffee. But it’s a mystery that can easily be solved by attending the event when it runs from August 27th to October 17th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Related: 5 Insights from the Hungry Mind of David Lynch 
The Definitive Ranking of Twin Peaks Coffee 
The Pandora of Coffee Will Predict What You Should Drink Next

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up