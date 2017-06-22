Hometown Bar-B-Que Will Make Your Mouth Water

Brooklyn’s Hometown Bar-B-Que is not messing around when it comes to smoked meats. It has earned its designation as one of the best BBQ joints in the five boroughs by smoking massive hunks of brisket and even bigger slabs of ribs daily. The team sources its pork spare ribs from a small family owned farm in Minnesota and treat them with salt, pepper and 5 plus hours in the smoker. The beef brisket spends 14-16 hours over white oak until it’s fall apart tender. They have Vietnamese hot wings coated in a spicy sauce with cilantro ranch and big hunks of chicken coated in oaxacan marinade topped with salsa verde and pickled onions. Then there are the sandwiches – a lamb belly banh mi, brisket, pulled pork and even a sausage parm hero. And of course no plate of BBQ is complete without mac and cheese – specifically a Texas-style queso drenched dish with chives – smoked pit beans with brisket burnt ends, pickles fermented in rye whiskey barrels and cornbread slathered in honey butter. This place is a smokey, wonderful dream.