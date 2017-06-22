Homemade Strawberry Nutella Pop Tarts Are the Breakfast of Champions

There are few kid breakfasts as iconic as the Pop-Tart. They're the perfect handheld snack, packed full of nostalgia. These strawberry and nutella-filled tarts are made with ingredients you know, trust, and most likely already have in your kitchen.

Strawberry Nutella 'Pop-Tarts'

Makes 12 tarts

For the dough

3 cups flour

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 sticks frozen butter

8-9 tablespoons ice water

For the filling

6 tablespoons strawberry jam

6 tablespoons Nutella

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

For the frosting

2 cups icing sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup Nutella, melted

3 tablespoons whole milk

Rock sugar, for dusting

In a food processor, combine flour, cocoa powder, sugar and salt and pulse for 10 seconds to mix. Cut frozen butter into small pieces and add to the flour. Pulse for about 30 seconds, until the butter is completely mixed into the flour. With the food processor on low, add the water, one tablespoon at a time, until the dough forms a ball. Wrap dough in cling wrap, and refrigerate for 1/2 hour.

Preheat oven to 350°.

Remove dough from the fridge. Lightly flour a surface and roll the dough out in a large rectangle, about 1/8-inch thick. Cut the dough out into 6 1/2 -inch x 4 1/2-inch rectangles.

Place 1/2 tablespoon each strawberry jam & Nutella into the centre of half of the rectangles. Using a small amount of water, lightly wet the edges of one side of the dough pieces to help them stick together. Lay the second piece of dough on top and press down edges. Using a fork, crimp the edges the tarts on all sides.

Lightly brush the tarts with the egg beaten egg and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake for 10 minutes, until golden brown. Allow tarts to cool completely on a cooling rack.

While the tarts are cooling, make your icing.

In a large bowl, combine icing sugar, vanilla, melted Nutella and cream and whisk until smooth. If too thick, add cream one teaspoon at a time until you've reached the desired consistency.

Top pop-tarts with a healthy portion of icing, and sprinkle with sugar. Allow the icing to set up (at least 20 minutes). Enjoy!

Related: 12 Cereals that Will Give You a Sugar High in the Worst Way

This Bacon Oreo will Blow Your Mind

The Definitive Ranking of the "Other" Girl Scout Cookies