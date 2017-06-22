Hillary Clinton-ify Your Cookout with Branded Koozies and Grillware

You could just donate money to the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign – but wouldn’t you like to get something in return for your hard-earned cash?

Enter the “Summer Style” section of HillaryClinton.com. The candidate wants to let you know she has “Everything you need for fun in the sun, Hillary 2016 style!” (Exclamation point added by me out of pure excitement.)

Want to turn your cookout into a Hillary lovefest? Grab something from the not-quite-ironically-enough-named “Grillary Clinton” line featuring either a spatula or an apron that proclaims, “More like Grillary Clinton amirite?”

Want to get plastered the Clinton way? Grab the “Chillary Clinton” beer koozie pack for $10. And crack those brews open with your own “Hillary for America” bottle opener.

Or work on your tan with a Hillary Clinton beach towel. It’s only $30 and will guarantee that absolutely no one will bother you while you’re lying out by the ocean. No one.

The only bad news is that HillaryClinton.com doesn’t appear to offer any expedited shipping, so you’re probably taking a risk if you want to stock up before Independence Day. But here’s the great news: The 2016 presidential election is still over 16 months away, so you can actually get two summers worth of use out of it before you even have to vote. Ain’t politics great?

[h/t Grub Street]

