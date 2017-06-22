The Highlights of Our Peep Doughnut Focus Group

In tonight’s Peep news, an investigative report.

This spring, Dunkin’ Donuts announced a partnership with Just Born, the folks behind Peeps, to bring America a Peep doughnut. And in the tradition of Doritos Locos Tacos and “Fritos on My Sub,” they are taking the country by storm.

It may look like it’s just a Peep on top of a flower-shaped plain doughnut, but in reality it is so much more. We couldn’t just let this opportunity pass us by, so we went downstairs, picked up a dozen Peep doughnuts (which are second only to Dunkin’s brownie-batter doughnut in calories) and started tasting. We didn’t quite make it through a dozen. Or six. OK, we made it through about two and a half.

With that in mind, here are the unfiltered comments from the First Annual FWx Peep Doughnut Jamboree:

"Sugar nestled on sugar is sort of awesome. I got sucked right in, no restraint whatsoever. Ate a whole one. Of course I cut it piece by piece, thinking each piece would be my last, then ended up eating the whole thing."

“It’s like a sugar luge in my mouth.”

“The Peep is pretty tender.”

“The Peep is excellent.”

“Now I understand how people feel about things like liver.”

“It’s got a strawberry smell…with a bright pink urinal cake color.”

“This is the grossest thing I’ve ever eaten in my life, and I’ve eaten live octopus.”

“Why does the doughnut feel heavy?”

“It’s like pouring a bag of sugar in your mouth and then mixing it with toothpaste.”

“I don’t want to actually eat any of this. Do I have to?” (Yes. Yes, you do.)

Peep doughnuts will be available through Easter Sunday, so get one while you still can. Or have a live octopus. It’s up to you.

