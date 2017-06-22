High School Students Are Using Food Delivery Apps, Annoying Principals

Have you had "the talk" with your kids... about food delivery?

No matter what era you grew up in, everyone can relate to subpar school lunches served up by well-meaning, but inevitably teased cafeteria staff. (Unless you went to some Michelin-starred private school; I’m not entirely sure what the 1 percent is up to.) Back in my day, we had a couple solutions: You either brought your own lunch or snuck off to some outside eatery. But high schoolers today apparently have an even more convenient option: food delivery apps.

This revelation – which I had never considered before but is painfully obvious when you hear it – stems from an article in The Sacramento Bee about the local Granite Bay High School that had to ban delivery apps, DoorDash in particular, because too many students were using the service. Part of the problem stemmed from the school’s policy of requiring all visitors to check in upon entering the premises. “We had to stop what we’re doing, check them in and find the kid whose food it was,” Principal Jennifer Leighton was quoted as saying. “We’re not equipped to deal with that. It’s a disruption.” She later continued, “It’s not our job to find a kid and make sure he knows his lunch is here.”

Related Video: An Epic Pizza Tour of New Haven



Needless to say, students were not pleased. Granite Bay is a closed campus, so much how I had to “sneak off” back in my day, students at the school aren’t supposed to leave during lunchtime. Apps like DoorDash gave these teens another option to skirt the rules. “Students are definitely against the ban,” senior Connor Hinson, an editor at the school’s student newspaper, told the Bee. “People are upset.” Good to see old-fashioned print media standing up to the authorities in these controversial times!

Another student argued that the service isn’t inherently disruptive, it’s the way students are using it. She said that instead of sending her food to the office, she just texts with the driver so she can meet him directly. And what’s disruptive about students constantly texting with a food delivery driver in the middle of class?!

Meanwhile, DoorDash doesn’t seem too keen on the ban either. “As long as it’s in our delivery radius and there’s an address, the dasher is more than happy to bring your favorite food,” Kristen Webster, a spokeswoman for the delivery service, was quoted as saying. You can’t blame the company: It’d be silly to turn your back on a group of customers with nearly 100 percent disposable income.

[h/t Munchies]

Related: The Political Story of the First Pizza Delivery