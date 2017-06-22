Hershey’s Developing Chocolate That Won’t Melt in Your Hand

Just in time for cooler weather, Hershey has joined the cadre of companies developing heat-resistant chocolate.

As the website Food Navigator-USA points out, cocoa butter can begin melting at temperatures as cool as around 84 degrees, making shipping and storing chocolate a pain during certain seasons or in warmer climates. By comparison, Hershey’s latest method for heat-resistant chocolate can remain stable at temperatures of 90 degrees or above. Those extra six degrees might not be enough to keep that Mr. Goodbar miniature you forgot in your pocket for three days from turning to goo, but they’re definitely enough to affect a giant candy conglomerate’s bottom line.

Though other chocolate makers have tried their hand at protecting their products from the heat, a patent filed in March and published late last month shows that Hershey may have one-upped its competitors and is willing to talk the trash to prove it. Hershey’s patent says that previous chocolate innovations, they are likely referencing attempts by the likes of Cadbury, Nestlé and Mars, have “a dry, crumbly texture that is undesirable” or “a negative, waxy eating quality.” By comparison, Hershey claims its new concoction is smoother with a better mouthfeel and taste.

Figuring out a way to develop a chocolate candy that “melts in your mouth, not in your hand” has been around at least since the time when Forrest Mars, Sr., “borrowed” the idea of the M&M from soldiers in the Spanish Civil War. But now, thanks to science, the days of storing chocolate in the freezer may soon be history.

Applications Now Being Accepted for Chocolate Scientists

