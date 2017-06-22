Here Is Your Charming Video of Ian McKellen and His Scrambled Egg Recipe

© Mike Marsland / Getty Images
Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

When you want an awesome recipe for breakfast, who do you turn to? That’s right, Hollywood actors!

But don’t just settle for any old actor. Tiffani Amber Thiessen seems like a lovely gal, but I prefer to take my cooking advice from a thespian with a little more gravitas. I think the Cooking Channel had to give her a show because she ran out of made-for-TV movies to shoot.

Now Ian McKellen – there’s an actor! Tony award winner. Two time Oscar nominee. User of massive amounts of butter in his scrambled eggs.

Here he is teaching you his preferred method for making breakfast and like pretty much everything he does in front of a camera, it’s totally entertaining.

Here’s the plan: Tomorrow morning, you whip up Saturday breakfast for your loved one. You make these eggs. They are obviously awesome (because if Sir Ian McKellen said it, it is obviously true) Your significant other fawns over the amazing meal. They’re like, “Where did you learn to make eggs like this?” Then you –being super coy – can say, “Oh, it’s a little recipe I picked up from my friend…Ian McKellen.” Mission accomplished.

Related: This Is What Happens When Eggs Benedict Meets an Avocado BLT 
5 Brunch Cocktails that Beat the Hell Out of a Mimosa 
The Wrong Way to Cook Eggs

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up