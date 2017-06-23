Here’s Why Your Stomach Makes So Much Noise When You Are Hungry

Outside of our mouths, our stomachs might be the loudest part of our bodies. How often have you found yourself having to apologize not for something you said but your rumbling stomach did as you secretly prayed for lunch to come?

The team over at SciShow decided to look into “Why does your stomach make noises?” You can watch for yourself, but it’s basically because our digestive system has to move things around, and sometimes it refuses to do so quietly—especially when there’s air in there. The air moving through your digestive tract makes those embarrassingly loud sounds when your stomach muscles contract.

Take a look.

[h/t Laughing Squid]

