Here’s What Would Happen if the World Went Vegetarian

Earlier this week, a new study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences looking into the health and climate change benefits the world would see if more people moved from meat-based to plant-based diets. Researchers uncovered a number of potentially positive results: For instance, switching to vegetarian diets could reduce food-related emissions by 63 percent.

But who wants to look at an esoteric journal written article? Instead, we’d rather see similar information presented in whiteboard doodle form.

Thankfully, yesterday, our old friends at AsapSCIENCE obliged us, attempting to answer the question: “What if the world went vegetarian?” Their findings: A lot of good stuff would happen – things like more land returning to its natural state which could help fight climate change and a reduction of water consumption along with the aforementioned decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

One downside would: Oxford professors would have to find other things to research. But maybe that’s actually a positive. It would mean we could spend more time watching funny YouTube videos instead of serious ones.