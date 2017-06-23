Here’s What Thanksgiving Is Like in Space

In the future, we might all celebrate Thanksgiving in space. But as for 2016, only six people will have that honor (verified by the fantastic website HowManyPeopleAreInSpaceRightNow.com) – and only two of those people are American, so two-thirds of those orbiting our planet probably wouldn’t be suffering turkey and cranberry sauce withdrawal regardless.

But for those of us interested in just how Turkey Day gets celebrated in space, NASA posted a cool video earlier this week featuring the agency’s own Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, discussing what the holiday looks like miles above the Earth. Spoiler alert: They do eat turkey.

“It’s going to be a little bit different for us up here in space,” says Kimbrough, “but I’m going to try to make it as much like home as we can.” That includes a “big dinner full of most of the things you’re going to have at your table.” Kimbrough then shows off tiny pouches of turkey, dressing, green beans and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, candied yams, and, for dessert, cobbler. Admittedly, seeing a bunch of little bags isn’t as appetizing as your usual Thanksgiving spread, but unless you’re dining at David Blaine’s house, good luck getting your cornbread dressing to float right off the table.