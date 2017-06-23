Here’s How to Make a Pie That Glows in the Dark

There are cake people and there are pie people. I don’t know who came up with this theory, but my general feeling is that 6,570 Google results can’t be wrong. (Probably at least one more after this article!) I’m typically a cake person, because with cake, you know what’s going to be inside: usually more cake. Who the hell knows what’s in a pie? Rhubarb? Blackbirds? But for all of you pie haters out there, pies have a new trick up their sleeve… They can glow in the dark.

The blog Pies Are Awesome (not a neutral source in this whole cake v. pie debate) recently posted a video on YouTube showing how to make an “Edible Tron Glow Pie.” Pies Are Awesome claims that the results are a “totally edible Black Light reactive Tron Pie.” For the record, if you’re not a big Tron fan, you don’t have to make a glowing Tron cake; you can make any kind of glowing design you want, and – bonus – you won’t have to worry about getting sued by Disney. You could probably even make a glowing savory pie. I’m not going to stop you.

So what’s the trick to a glowing pie? The magic ingredient is agar-agar mixed with tonic. Simply boil the former into the latter and then chill the concoction for half an hour. At that point you’re left with a glowing gel like substance that can basically be painted on to anything. Probably even a cake!