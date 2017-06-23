Here’s How to Eat Like a Weary Traveler from the 1700s

Mike Pomranz
June 23, 2017

Everyone’s favorite rock star of 18th century cooking is back. No, I’m not talking about your grandma. (I’m not sure if that is a zinger or a compliment to your grandma.) Jonathan Townsend of Jas. Townsend and Son, Inc. has once again donned his tricorne hat and gathered his shopping list – consisting largely of things from (cough) Jas. Townsend and Son, Inc. (hey, YouTube videos won’t pay all the bills!) – for another excitingly mild-mannered episode of 18th Century Cooking!

Many of Townsend’s recent videos have focused on centuries-old takes on foods we still eat today like fried chicken and pancakes. But this week, he focuses on a decidedly old-school item: Journey Cakes – so named because these portable food items were often “served at taverns for weary travelers.” I guess you could consider it, like, the 1800s version of a 7-Eleven Monterey Jack & Chicken Taquito.

The specific recipe Townsend whips up this week was included in a collection of recipes from 1770 and couldn’t be much easier to make: The ingredients are just whole hominy, flour, milk and salt. Sure, that might seem kind of boring, but they were made by tavern workers, not Michelin-starred chefs. Plus, the travelers they were sold to were weary; you can sell weary people anything. Why do you think infomercials run in the middle of the night?

Still, Townsend says the final product has a “wonderful, nice salty corn flavor… just like I like really.” Though, to be fair, he also likes wearing the same clothes as George Washington. Maybe just grab a bag of Bugles instead.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up