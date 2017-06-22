Here Is Harper Lee’s Charming Recipe for Crackling Cornbread

If you went to school in the United States, you almost certainly read Harper Lee. To Kill a Mockingbird ranks near the top of many lists of the best novels of all time. But one thing of Harper Lee’s you likely didn’t read was her kitchen advice. Back in 1961, she—along with writers and artists like Pearl S. Buck, Upton Sinclair and Marcel Duchamp—contributed to a book called The Artists’ & Writers’ Cookbook. And while the recipes aren’t always the most practical, they are the most interesting to read. Lee’s preparation of crackling cornbread includes a bit of a challenging first step. You can read the whole recipe below:
[h/t Kottke]
