Here Is Harper Lee’s Charming Recipe for Crackling Cornbread

First, catch your pig. Then ship it to the abattoir nearest you. Bake what they send back. Remove the solid fat and throw the rest away. Fry fat, drain off liquid grease and combine the residue (called “cracklings”) with:

1 1/2 cups water-ground white meal

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

1 cup milk

Bake in very hot oven until brown (about 15 minutes).

Result: 1 pan crackling bread serving 6.

Total cost: About $250, depending upon size of pig. Some historians say this recipe alone felled the Confederacy.