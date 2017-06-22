Here are the 20 Colleges with the Best Campus Food

When considering which college to attend, students have a lot to look at. Which places have the best campus food might not immediately come to mind, but hey, college students have to eat too. You can’t live on ramen alone, no matter how hard you may have to try. Turns out Princeton Review even ranks schools based on how good their grub is — and they’ve recently released their list of the top 20.

“In researching our guides to help high school students determine the best college for them, we have learned that food is becoming an increasingly important factor in their decision-making process,” Rob Franek, senior VP and publisher of the Princeton Review and author of The Best 380 Colleges, was quoted as saying by the LA Times.

Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, topped the list, which is based on student rankings. UMass, Virginia Tech, St. Olaf College and College of the Atlantic round out the top five. If your love of food is greater than your love of academics, University of Scranton — ranked 11 — has the lowest average SAT scores of any school on the list. Or if you’re positive you want to go Ivy, Cornell — ranked 7 — was the only one of the prestigious academic institutions to make the list.

Choosing where you get your education based on the mess hall might seem silly. But if you’re going to spend upwards of $40,000 a year for school, you might as well get a decent meal out of it. Or, if you’re really picky, you could always just go to the Culinary Institute.

Related: The Definitive Ranking Of Annie's Mac And Cheese Shapes From Your Childhood

The Definitive Ranking of the "Other" Girl Scout Cookies

The Definitive Ranking of All the New Oreos