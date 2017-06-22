Hello, Summer! Meet Nutella Ice Cream

There are few things that represent the joy of summer like ice cream. Cooling, indulgent, delicious perfection. Homemade ice cream can be challenging, but there's no need to be intimidated by this version—no eggs or custard required. Just a few simple ingredients and a little time, and you'll be in Nutella-based heaven.

Chocolate-Dipped Nutella Ice Cream Waffle Cones

Serves 4

1/2 cup Nutella at room temperature

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon whipping cream, separated

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup dark chocolate

1/4 cup peanuts

4 small waffle cones

Put Nutella, 1 cup of whipping cream and sweetened condensed milk in a blender and pulse for 20 to 30 seconds, until combined.

Run the mixture through an ice cream maker or attachment, according to the manufacturer's instructions (about 10 minutes). Pour the ice cream into a long pan (like a bread pan), cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.

Fit a large bowl over a saucepan filled with 1 inch of water and bring to a simmer. Add dark chocolate and 1 tablespoon of whipping cream to the bowl and melt together. While chocolate is melting, chop peanuts into small pieces.

Fill waffle cones with a couple scoops of ice cream, drizzle chocolate and add peanuts. Enjoy.

Related: The Best of Stacked

A Homemade Big Mac Recipe That Will Keep You Out of the Drive Thru Line

A Dreamy Dessert Hybrid Lemon Meringue Pie in Doughnut Form