Heinz Plans to Make Monday After The Super Bowl A National Holiday

How do you plan to feel on Monday February 6? If you answered anything other than “hungover” you are clearly not a football fan. That Monday is the day after Super Bowl Sunday, a day when America fills its collective belly with copious amounts of beer, cheese and fried versions of more food than at any time outside state fair season. It’s enough to make you call in sick from work. But if you work at Heinz apparently you won’t have to. As part of its marketing push around the Big Game, the condiment giant announced that it would be giving all the employees in its two offices the day off on the Monday after the Super Bowl. They also started a petition to make the Sunday after the Super Bowl, which they’re calling Smunday a national holiday and promised that if it reached 100,000 signatures they would send it to congress. Now, while Heinz does make a good point—a study last year estimated that 1.5 million people would call in sick to work after the Super Bowl—we have to break it to them that this is not a new idea. There is already a Wikipedia page for American Sports Holiday, an “unofficial, non-federal holiday observed in the United States the day after the Super Bowl.” And with all due respect to what Heinz is up to, American Sports Holiday has a nicer ring to it than Smunday. But even if it isn’t a new idea, it’s not a bad one. We know we’ll be trudging into work a little worse for wear on February 6.