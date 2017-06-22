Healthy Morning Sashimi That Won't Break Your Resolution

It’s the second week of January and everyone is still in resolution mode – some are hitting the gym three times a week, others are stressing out less and a few are even cutting down on alcohol consumption. But if your resolution was to eat healthier let us present to you the most colorful, delicious dish around. Chef Chris Rendell of Flinders Lane in NYC created this super fresh dish which combines ahi tuna, cauliflower and a delicious lemon miso dressing. If you can’t make it to Flinders Lane yourself, Chef was kind enough to pass along his recipe for the rest of the world.

Morning Sashimi

Courtesy of Chef Chris Rendell, Flinders Lane

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 pound very fresh, sushi-grade ahi tuna (ask your fishmonger to cut into 2 inch blocks)

2 soft-boiled eggs, chilled

1 small floret each of purple, yellow, and white cauliflower

1 pint micro purple shiso (or micro cilantro)

Lemon Miso Dressing (below)

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil



Lemon Miso Dressing

4 tablespoons white (shiro) miso

4 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Kosher salt



Directions

First make the dressing by mixing miso, honey, vinegar and lemon juice to a medium bowl, whisking to combine. Then, in a slow, steady stream, whisk in olive oil until emulsified. Season to taste with kosher salt.

Finely slice the tuna, and place in a scattered pattern on a plate.

Use a mandolin to finely slice the cauliflower, arrange it across the tuna and drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper

Cut the eggs into quarters and divide amongst the plate and drizzle the lemon miso dressing over the top.

Finish the micro shiso and a pinch more sea salt.