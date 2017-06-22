This Healthy Bowl Is The Cure You Need To Fight Those Winter Blues

Dimes is a little slice of happy, healthy, heaven in Chinatown founded by friends Sabrina de Sousa and Alissa Wagner in September of 2013. Dimes specializes in seasonal organic food that’s good for your mind and bod, as well as a housemade line of 100% organic apothecary products including lip balm, rosewater spray, and salt scrub. Stay tuned to fwx.com each Monday for a new tasty and filling bowl recipe.

This is a great bowl for when you are in the mood for something that feels fresh and light but is actually super-nourishing and will keep your energy levels up during your busiest days. Sunchokes are a great detoxifier because of the strong presence of inulin, a soluble fiber that binds to toxins to help eliminate them. Cucumbers are hydrating and further help to reduce toxins, while radishes are anti-inflammatory and help to prevent cardiovascular disease. The colorful beauty of bright pink watermelon radishes will also help to lift your spirits on a dreary winter day. It’s like a little spa in a bowl. Works for me, anyway!

Rye Berries, Frisée, Sunchokes, Watermelon Radish, Brussels Sprouts and Cucumber Bowl with Rosemary-Date Vinaigrette

Ingredients

2 cups salted water

1 cup rye berries

2 cups sunchokes—scrubbed but not peeled, chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 cups brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups frisée

½ cucumber, thinly sliced into rounds

1 small watermelon radish, julienned

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Rosemary-date vinaigrette to taste (see recipe)

Method

1. Preheat oven to 425°.

2. Bring water to a boil, add rye berries, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour or until tender. Drain and set aside.

3. In the meantime, toss sunchokes in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Spread out on a sheet pan in a single layer and roast until golden brown and tender.

4. Toss brussels sprouts in remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Spread out on a sheet pan in a single layer and roast until golden brown and tender.

5. To serve, divide rye berries, sunchokes, brussels sprouts, frisée, radishes, and cucumber between each plate. Drizzle with rosemary-date vinaigrette to taste.

Rosemary-Date Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

6 garlic cloves

1/4 cup chopped rosemary

1/4 cup chopped sage

2 chopped dates

2 cups olive oil

3 tablespoons water

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Method

1. Place balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, rosemary, sage and dates into a blender. Blend until very smooth.

2. With the motor running, add oil in a very slow, steady stream to emulsify.

3. Season with kosher salt and black pepper to taste.

