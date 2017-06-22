Have Your Pork Belly With Pancakes at Sunshine Tavern

© Sunshine Tavern
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Sunshine Tavern, Portland OR

What: Pork belly and pancakes: Delicious apart, better together. At Sunshine Tavern, pancetta (Italian cured pork belly) is embedded right in a semolina flour pancake. "I start by searing off the pancetta, laying thin slices of pear around it, then ladle batter on top," says chef Jenn Louis. "Once it is golden and crispy I flip it, cook it a few minutes on the underside, then finish cooking it in the oven. I like to top with a dollop of soft butter, honey and powdered sugar."

Wash it down with: The chef recommends champagne, which is hard to argue with—unless you'd prefer the Ginger Shandy, with Victory Brewing Prima Pils, ginger soda and lime.

