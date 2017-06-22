A Cheeto Resembling Harambe Just Sold for $99,000 on eBay

© John Sommers II / Getty Images
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

It's difficult to imagine a struggling economy when someone has nearly $100,000 to spend on a gorilla-shaped Cheeto. But hey, this is America, where no dream is too big, no goal is too far-fetched and many major purchases on eBay are very stupid.

After 132 bids and the starting price of $11.99, the Harambe-esque, one-and-a-half inch long Flamin' Hot Cheeto sold for $99,000 on Tuesday morning.  

Related: THIS BAGEL IS FLAMIN' HOT

Details on the buyer have yet to be disclosed, but needless to say, we're curious to know what happens to the spicy, dusted, puffed cornmeal chip. Will it end it up in a museum? As part of a Harambe memorial? Or in a really, really rich person's belly? 

Only time will tell.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up