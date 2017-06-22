The Best All-In-One Brunch We’ve Ever Seen

Where: The Vine, NYC

What: The perennial brunch question: Pancakes, or eggs and bacon? The obvious answer, especially when a hangover is staring you down is simply yes. At The Vine from Laurent Tourondel, the Maple Sausage & Cheddar Pancakes are meaty and savory on their own, but then layered with crisp bacon, fried eggs, and hollandaise: let’s call it a Benedict-meets-lumberjack, or let’s just call it delicious.

Wash it down with: A Blood Orange Mimosa, by the glass or by the pitcher.