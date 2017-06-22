Hangover Cure for the Brave: Braised Tripe

Where: CBD Provisions, Dallas

What: Can tripe be comforting in your time of need? While to some, eating cow stomach might not be at the top of their brunch to-do list, those in the know understand that braised tripe, when done right, doesn't taste, well, tripe-y at all. At CBD Provisions in Dallas, it's braised with soffrito and chorizo, plus lots of smoked paprika, with a fried egg on top—hearty and spicy in all the right ways.

Wash it down with: The spiced-up Bloody with pickle brine and cumin might pair best, but we can't pass up the Apple Shandy, with white ale, apple brandy, ginger, and lemon.

