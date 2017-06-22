The Hangover Cure of Austrian Royalty

Where: Edi & the Wolf, New York City

What: "Goulash is the ultimate winter warming stew, not to mention a great hangover cure," says chef Wolfgang Ban of Edi & the Wolf. "It's a trick in our native Austria that dates back to Kaiser Franz Josef, so you know it's for real!" And we're inclined to trust their take on the classic, given that it includes bacon, veal cheeks, tomatoes, potatoes and tons of garlic and paprika—a stick-to-your-ribs cure-all if ever we've heard one. (Bonus points for the bacon.)

Wash it down with: According to chef Ban, a cold stiegl (Austria's signature beer) is the way to go.

Related: Stil Not Sold on Broth? Try It with Booze

Why You Shouldn't Be Terrified of This Never-Ending Stew

Best Hangover Cures in the U.S.