Gwyneth Paltrow Wants to Drive the Goop Food Truck

Gwyneth Paltrow knows better than you do. She’s a movie star; all movie stars know better than us. What’s that? You have a PhD in food science? Sure, but did you star in Shallow Hal?

Once little more than an acclaimed but relatively unassuming leading lady, over the last several years, Paltrow has become equally known in the food world following the success and massive rise of her company Goop—a brand that started in 2008 as a simple food newsletter and is now a full-on lifestyle juggernaut.

But in a recent interview with Condé Nast Traveler, the actress revealed she has her sights on something slightly simpler. “I’m dying for a food truck—it’s my dream.” She even said that, at least in the beginning, she planned to man it herself.

That’s right: We may soon see Gwyneth Paltrow driving a food truck around the streets of Hollywood bringing high-minded food choices to the masses like a superhero from one of the movies she stars in. A quinoa-slinging Pepper Potts! We’ll have to keep watching to see when the Goopmobile finally hits the road.

