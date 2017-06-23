This Guy Raps About Food. Any Requests?

At his Brooklyn anti-bistro Do or Dine, star FWx contributor Justin Warner serves foie gras doughnuts and inhalable yuzu-splashed french fries, but out in the mean streets of Bed-Stuy—a.k.a. the restaurant's backyard—he raps about cronuts, international chef gods and, in the above clip, sherpas. Why those nomadic all-stars? FWx aims to be your virtual lifestyle sherpa, connecting you with new eating and drinking trends, interesting places and intriguing talents like Warner. He's here to take requests. Want the world to know about your Nutella fetish? Got a gin and tonic–crazed GF with a birthday coming up? Do you need verses about mac and cheese? Warner will turn the gastronomic inclinations of FWx fans into EPICurean Rap Battles.

Tweet pitches to Warner (@eatfellowhumans) using #FWxRaps and stay tuned for custom raps each week. Your culinary fantasies could be overshared next!

