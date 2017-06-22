This Guy Ate Chipotle for Over 100 Straight Days (and Counting)

Chipotle has a lot of big fans out there, but liking it so much you’d be willing to eat there for over 100 days in a row? That’s serious dedication.

Colorado graphic artist and comedian Mark Rantal, really has eaten Chipotle for over 100 days, though the whole thing leans more towards being a giant joke than a testament to his love of the Mexican food chain.

It started simply enough. “The whole thing was totally an accident. On Monday I decided to get Chipotle and on Tuesday I made the same decision, then got lunch with my friend there on Wednesday,” Rantal told ABC News. “We laughed about it at lunch and he asked how long I thought I could go. And that began the thought.”

Adding to the ritualistic nature of the experiment, Rantal also says he gets the same meal every time: a burrito bowl with white rice, pinto beans, onions, peppers sofritas, mild salsa, corn, medium salsa, cheese and lettuce. And jokes aside, he says he’s come to find comfort in his routine. “It became so convenient of you know where you’re going, you know the friendly faces of the staff, you know you enjoy the meal and you know you’re going to get the calories,” he said.

So when will the joke stop? Though he thinks going an entire year would probably be the coup d'etat, he’s not sure if he’s up for it. “The [one-year] milestone isn’t appealing enough to have to put in the effort, but there is a tiny wistful part of me that just thinks, ‘Wouldn’t it be hilarious to be the guy who ate Chipotle for a year?’” he said. “But I don’t know if I want to be that guy.” But everyone hoping that someone will eat an entire year’s worth of Chipotle can rest easy. A different guy is doing the same thing as Rantal.

If you want to know more about Rantal, last week he answered questions via an AMA on Reddit – including things we’d rather stay away from, but you may find interesting, like how 100 days of Chipotle will affect your… let’s say… “digestion.”

