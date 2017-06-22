This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

You had chicken for dinner four nights ago, but it’s probably still OK to eat, right? The only way to find out is to give it a sniff and a bite…or you could consult our super-handy guide for when you should actually toss all the food in your fridge.

Raw Meat: 1 to 2 days

Homemade Guacamole: 1 to 2 days

Recorked Wine: 1 to 3 days – tops

Cut Lemons: 2 to 3 days

Cake: 2 to 4 days

Soups and Stews: 2 to 4 days

Cooked Chicken: 3 to 4 days

Cooked Fish: 3 to 4 days

Cooked Hamburger Meat or Steak: 3 to 4 days

Leftover Pizza: 3 to 4 days

Cold Cuts: 3 to 5 days if it’s deli-sliced (if store-bought and unopened, 2 weeks)

Tuna Salad: 3 to 5 days

Dressed Salads: 3 to 5 days. (The lettuce leaves will turn slimy after that.)

Spinach: 5 to 7 days (unopened); 3 to 5 days (opened)

Cooked Rice: 5 to 7 days

Strawberries: 5 to 7 days

Bananas: 2 to 9 days

Blueberries: 5 to 10 days

Hot Dogs: 1 to 2 weeks (unopened); 7 days (opened)

Red Peppers: 1 to 2 weeks

Yellow Peppers: 1 to 2 weeks

Green Peppers: 2 to 3 weeks

Jarred Artichokes: 2 to 4 weeks after they’ve been opened

Cucumber: 1 week

Hard-Boiled Eggs: 1 week

Cooked Bacon: 1 week

Asparagus: 5 to 7 days

Grapes: 5 to 10 days

Tortillas: 7 to 10 days (as long as they’re properly sealed)

Avocados: 7 to 10 days (depending on ripeness when bought)

Iceberg Lettuce: 7 to 10 days

Romaine Lettuce: 7 to 10 days

Tomatoes: 2 weeks

Sliced Bread: 2 weeks (just be sure to inspect for mold)

Yogurt: 2 to 3 weeks

Soft Cheese: 3 to 4 weeks (unopened); 1 to 2 weeks (opened)

Fresh Eggs: 3 to 5 weeks (as long as they’re still in the shell)

Pickles: After you open 'em, 1 month

Mayonnaise: If opened, 2 months

Oranges: 1 to 2 months

Apples: 1 to 2 months

Lemons: 1 to 2 months as long as they’re uncut

Butter: 1 to 3 months

Jarred Garlic: 2 to 3 months

Potatoes: 3 to 4 months

Lemon Juice: 4 to 6 months (as long as it’s a re-sealable bottle)

Hard Cheese: Six months

Sriracha: Can be refrigerated for one year after being opened (but it will start to lose some of its heat after 4 months)

Jelly or Jam: One year after opening

Soy Sauce: 2 to 3 years

