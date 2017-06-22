This piece originally appeared on PureWow.
You had chicken for dinner four nights ago, but it’s probably still OK to eat, right? The only way to find out is to give it a sniff and a bite…or you could consult our super-handy guide for when you should actually toss all the food in your fridge.
Raw Meat: 1 to 2 days
Homemade Guacamole: 1 to 2 days
Recorked Wine: 1 to 3 days – tops
Cut Lemons: 2 to 3 days
Cake: 2 to 4 days
Soups and Stews: 2 to 4 days
Cooked Chicken: 3 to 4 days
Cooked Fish: 3 to 4 days
Cooked Hamburger Meat or Steak: 3 to 4 days
Leftover Pizza: 3 to 4 days
Cold Cuts: 3 to 5 days if it’s deli-sliced (if store-bought and unopened, 2 weeks)
Tuna Salad: 3 to 5 days
Dressed Salads: 3 to 5 days. (The lettuce leaves will turn slimy after that.)
Spinach: 5 to 7 days (unopened); 3 to 5 days (opened)
Cooked Rice: 5 to 7 days
Strawberries: 5 to 7 days
Bananas: 2 to 9 days
Blueberries: 5 to 10 days
Hot Dogs: 1 to 2 weeks (unopened); 7 days (opened)
Red Peppers: 1 to 2 weeks
Yellow Peppers: 1 to 2 weeks
Green Peppers: 2 to 3 weeks
Jarred Artichokes: 2 to 4 weeks after they’ve been opened
Cucumber: 1 week
Hard-Boiled Eggs: 1 week
Cooked Bacon: 1 week
Asparagus: 5 to 7 days
Grapes: 5 to 10 days
Tortillas: 7 to 10 days (as long as they’re properly sealed)
Avocados: 7 to 10 days (depending on ripeness when bought)
Iceberg Lettuce: 7 to 10 days
Romaine Lettuce: 7 to 10 days
Tomatoes: 2 weeks
Sliced Bread: 2 weeks (just be sure to inspect for mold)
Yogurt: 2 to 3 weeks
Soft Cheese: 3 to 4 weeks (unopened); 1 to 2 weeks (opened)
Fresh Eggs: 3 to 5 weeks (as long as they’re still in the shell)
Pickles: After you open 'em, 1 month
Mayonnaise: If opened, 2 months
Oranges: 1 to 2 months
Apples: 1 to 2 months
Lemons: 1 to 2 months as long as they’re uncut
Butter: 1 to 3 months
Jarred Garlic: 2 to 3 months
Potatoes: 3 to 4 months
Lemon Juice: 4 to 6 months (as long as it’s a re-sealable bottle)
Hard Cheese: Six months
Sriracha: Can be refrigerated for one year after being opened (but it will start to lose some of its heat after 4 months)
Jelly or Jam: One year after opening
Soy Sauce: 2 to 3 years
