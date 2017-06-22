This Is the Guacamole Recipe Jack White Eats on Tour

Lugging around amps and building stages—the life of a rock 'n' roll roadie is notoriously unglamorous. But hey, at least you’re not the schlub who has to make guacamole for Jack White and his band. Turns out someone in their camp is very picky.

This information came to light after a show White played on Monday at the University of Oklahoma. In a bit of a controversial move, a writer at the OU Daily, the student newspaper, decided to publish the artist’s contract and tour rider in advance of the show.

Seeing strange requests in a rider is nothing new. We’ve all heard the story of Van Halen wanting their M&Ms sorted. But the Jack White rider had a unique new twist: Not only does it make a request for guacamole, it includes a specific recipe.

So what does Jack White’s production team consider proper guac? As pulled from Grub Street, here’s the full recipe:

JACK WHITE’S BAND’S GUACAMOLE RECIPE:

• 8x large, ripe Haas avocados (cut in half the long way, remove the pit—SAVE THE PITS THOUGH—and diced into large cubes with a butter knife. 3 or 4 slits down, 3 or 4 across. You'll scoop out the chunks with a spoon, careful to maintain the avocado in fairly large chunks.)

• 4x vine-ripened tomatoes (diced)

• 1/2x yellow onion (finely chopped)

• 1x full bunch cilantro (chopped)

• 4x Serrano peppers (de-veined and chopped)

• 1x lime

• Salt & pepper to taste

• Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, careful not to mush the avocados too much. We want it chunky. Once properly mixed and tested, add the pits into the guacamole and even out the top with a spoon or spatula. Add 1/2 lime to the top layer so you cover most of the surface with the juice. (The pits and lime will keep it from browning prematurely.) Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until served. Please don't make it too early before it's served. We'd love to have it around 5 pm.

White’s agency, William Morris Endeavor, was extremely unhappy with “Guacgate,” and the OU Daily later reported that the company blacklisted the school.

However, according to Consequence of Sound, William Morris—in an apparent move to keep everyone happy—released a statement making light of the entire situation. They even mentioned the now notorious avocado-based dip, stating, “By the way, now that’s it out there, we recommend you try Lalo’s guacamole recipe. It’s delicious.”

Fire up your favorite White Stripes album and grab a bag of tortilla chips: It’s rock 'n' roll time.

Related: For the Foodie Who Has Everything: A Toilet Seat That Emit and Avocado Scent

7 Ways to Use Avocado that Go Beyond Guacamole

5 Ridiculously Easy Ways To Eat More Avocado