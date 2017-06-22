America, Here Is Your Year in Food Delivery

© Bloomberg/Getty Images
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

If you're anything like me, most of your disposable income goes towards Beyoncé concert tickets and online food delivery. For the latter, I order from sites like Grubhub and Seamless when I'm craving anything from chicken fingers and french fries to Red Lobster and lemonade (see what I did there?). 

As a way to present this year's food habits, trends and notable moments, Grubhub's blog The Crave launched an interactive and informative post titled A Year in Delivery.

Related: HERE ARE THE 10 MOST GOOGLED RECIPES OF 2016

Some interesting takeaways: 

- The season finale of 'Game of Thrones' led to a 186% increase in Red Dragon Roll sales. Khaleesi approves. 

- Macaroni and cheese was the most popular takeout order this year, because #obvi. 

- Tamales rose in popularity more than any other food item. Take a hint, Chipotle. 

- A spicy scallop roll is LA's most ordered dish. We're convinced that the Kardashians are responsible for at least 90% of sales. And for this, we now officially hate scallops. And sushi. And LA. 

Check out some more facts below. Or just click here for the full article.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up