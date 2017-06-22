America, Here Is Your Year in Food Delivery

If you're anything like me, most of your disposable income goes towards Beyoncé concert tickets and online food delivery. For the latter, I order from sites like Grubhub and Seamless when I'm craving anything from chicken fingers and french fries to Red Lobster and lemonade (see what I did there?).

As a way to present this year's food habits, trends and notable moments, Grubhub's blog The Crave launched an interactive and informative post titled A Year in Delivery.

Some interesting takeaways:

- The season finale of 'Game of Thrones' led to a 186% increase in Red Dragon Roll sales. Khaleesi approves.

- Macaroni and cheese was the most popular takeout order this year, because #obvi.

- Tamales rose in popularity more than any other food item. Take a hint, Chipotle.

- A spicy scallop roll is LA's most ordered dish. We're convinced that the Kardashians are responsible for at least 90% of sales. And for this, we now officially hate scallops. And sushi. And LA.

Check out some more facts below. Or just click here for the full article.