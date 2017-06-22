The Green Lady: The 7 Best Responses to the New York Times Call for Legal Pot

Over the weekend the loudest voice yet called for legalized marijuana. On Sunday, the New York Times editorial board printed an op-ed recommending a countrywide repeal of pot “Prohibition.” Among the arguments were fears that it is a gateway drug are “as fanciful as the ‘Reefer Madness’ images,” and that “the evidence is overwhelming that addiction and dependence are relatively minor problems, especially when compared with alcohol and tobacco.” It also went into how the current laws have a disproportionate effect on young black men and unnecessarily create a generation of career criminals.

It’s one thing for a state or two to allow pot, but when the an institution like the Times takes a public stand against prohibition you know that a seismic opinion shift is occurring. The Internet reacted with the sort of excitement you’d expect to see if its grandfather just learned how to make an apple bong.

