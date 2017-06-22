These Loaded Fries Are All Greek to Us

Salty, crispy, and perfectly comforting, French fries, thank you for being awesome. Here’s my recipe for loaded fries like you haven’t seen before, topped with spiced lamb, halloumi, and homemade tzatziki.

Loaded Greek Fries with Halloumi, Spiced Lamb, and Tzatziki

Serves 4

For the fries

3lbs Yukon Gold potatoes cut into 1/4 inch matchsticks

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Sea salt, to taste

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the lamb

1/2 lb ground lamb

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon red chill flakes

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup fresh mint, finely sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the tzatziki

1 cup full fat, greek yogurt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 clove of garlic, grated

1 tablespoon fresh basil, finely diced

1/2 cucumber, finely diced

1 teaspoon sea salt

For assembly

1 cup halloumi cheese, diced into 1/2 inch cubes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup feta cheese

1/2 cup Roma tomatoes, diced

1 green onion, finely sliced

Fill a large bowl with cold water, and soak your sliced potato matchsticks for an hour to remove some of the starch. Drain, and dry thoroughly.

While the potatoes are chilling in the water bath, make your tzatziki. In a small bowl mix together yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, 1 clove garlic, basil, salt, and cucumber. Cover with cling wrap, and place in the fridge.

Preheat your oven to 225 degrees.

Heat 3 inches of vegetable oil in a large, Dutch oven to 325 degrees. Working in batches, cook the fries for 6 - 7 minutes, until just colored and par-cooked and remove from oil. Turn the heat up to 375 degrees. When hot, cook the fries again, for 2 - 3 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Drain, and place in a large bowl. Toss the fries with your oregano, garlic powder, and sea salt. Place cooked fries on a tray in your pre-heated oven to keep warm.

With the fries in the oven, cook your lamb. Heat a large pan over medium, and pour in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add 2 cloves minced garlic to the pan, and cook for 30 seconds. Add your lamb, breaking it into small pieces with a wooden spoon. Sprinkle in your oregano, chili flakes, and salt. Cook until browned and slightly charred (6 - 7 minutes).

Heat a pan over medium, and pour in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add your diced halloumi to the pan, and cook until golden brown, about 2 - 3 minutes per side.

