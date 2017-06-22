Grasie Mercedes Stops at Malibu Seafood with a View of the Surf

Grasie Mercedes
June 22, 2017

Fashion blogger, actress and TV host Grasie Mercedes of Style Me Grasie shares one her favorite local picks in Los Angeles.

What is it about a day at the beach that makes me crave fried seafood afterwards? I know I can’t be the only one who feels this way. Enter Malibu Seafood: Set along the Pacific Coast Highway, the view is tremendous and the food is so very delicious.

My personal favorite menu item is the clam strips and fries. I love anything fried but these clam strips are cooked to perfection with a breading that’s tasty and crunchy. After you’ve eaten your fried clams, make sure you try the fried fish sandwich; which is basically a gourmet version of the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish.

There is always a line out the door on the weekend, but it’s worth the wait. Plus, you’re across the road from a beautiful beach, so take in the view of the surf while you wait. Malibu Seafood also has a pretty impressive fresh fish market; you can have all the fried fish you want for lunch and then bring home a salmon filet to grill for dinner. Bonus for a fish shack: It’s open 7 days a week throughout the year. Visit on a chilly, LA “winter” day and order the homemade clam chowder in a bread bowl and feel like you’ve been transported to a beachside town in Cape Cod. Did I mention they serve fresh lobster cooked to order too? Yeah, this place is pretty great.

- @grasiemercedes

Related: Grasie Mercedes Relaxes with a Mango-Kale Smoothie and an Adorable Dog 
How to Have an Amazing Safari Honeymoon 
7 Tips for Finding Great Food Lands That Yelp Forgot

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up