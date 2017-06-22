Got PMS? These Chocolates Are for You

Whether you physically experience PMS every month or just commiserate with someone who does, you know that it—to use a scientific term—sucks. So Tania Green wanted to make something that would fight back against her bloating, irritability and overwhelming cravings. And thus, PMS Bites were born. The bites, which Green says are a sort of cross between a truffle and a spoonful of brownie batter, embrace some of the natural ways to fight back against PMS (because we’re guessing it is not legal to crush up Excedrin, put it in brownies and then sell it). Each one has dandelion root, Siberian ginseng and chamomile, three plants that are supposed to reduce stress, bloating and irritability. They also boast 100 percent organic and vegan ingredients, with a price tag to match: A box of six costs $20 including delivery.

After running a successful crowdfunding campaign during which she beat her goal by more than 50 percent, Green will start sending out her snacks April 2. Potential sufferers can arrange delivery to coincide with their week of unpleasantness here.

