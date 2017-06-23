This Gorgeous Advertisement Will Make You Realize Pastry Porn is Totally a Thing

Warning: Watch the above and you may find yourself youtube-ing "pastry" all weekend. This macro film of spreading frosting and dribbling chocolate, for French food company Picard will make you want to stop what you're doing and buy an éclair right now.

The production company, Food Film, is no amateur in food porn. Under directors Michael Roulier and Philippe Lhomme, they've made Häagen Dazs look artisanal, Tupperware look sophisticated, and plain chocolate Easter bunnies look irresistible. With their macro close-ups and keen eye for dripping, smearing, slicing, and sprinkling, Roulier and Philippe Lhomme know exactly how to make a food look so delicious that it must be NSFW.

So turn away your screen, put your headphones in, and watch people make pastries. Or better yet, drop everything and go eat an éclair.

