Where: L&E Oyster Bar, Los Angeles

What: Let’s get one thing straight — oysters are the best hangover cure of all. But if you’re not into seafood first thing in the morning and find yourself at this Silverlake oyster bar, the Moroccan Spiced Eggs are a solid bet — three baked eggs in a sea of stewed chickpeas and dried fruit, with a spiced roasted pepper sauce tahini cream.

Wash it down with: A classic Bloody Mary — topped with a crab claw.