Google Glass Can Teach You How to Fry a Chicken or Make a Taco

Google Glass, one of the most upmarket and forward–thinking technological devices in recent memory, could be the future of training in an industry that is rarely thought of as either: fast food.

Last week, Google announced the latest batch of developer partners for its wearable computer. Included in the group is Interapt, a company that helps improve employee training in the fast-food industry. Interapt, in turn, has partnered with Yum! Brands (of Taco Bell and KFC fame), convincing the fast-food giant to allow them to try training workers with Glass.

According to USA Today, the developer was able to condense an 80–page training handbook into a series of on-screen prompts. From there, Ankur Gopal, CEO of Interapt, said, “I was one of the guinea pigs, and in less than two hours I was making KFC chicken as if I’d worked there for a long time.”

Gopal also claimed that the program made training both faster and cheaper, potentially saving Yum! Brands almost 2 percent on labor costs. Additionally, training is necessary only for new employees, so Yum! could get by with just a couple of Google Glasses per store.

Still, convincing fast-food restaurants to make an investment in Google Glass might be a hard sell. Each Glass retails for around $1,500, and it’s all fun and games until one ends up in the deep fryer. Though I could imagine worse things to find in your bucket of chicken.

