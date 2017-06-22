Go Set a Watchman: How to Eat Like Harper Lee’s Finches

Controversy aside, Go Set a Watchman, Harper Lee's sequel to To Kill a Mockingbird, comes out July 14th. So get ready for more of your favorite characters from seventh grade English class. If the wait is killing you, bide your time with these Maycomb-inspired recipes. (In order of appearance in the novel.)

1. "Walter poured syrup on his vegetables and meat with a generous hand. He would probably have poured it into his milk glass had I not asked what the sam hill he was doing."

To eat like Walter: Maple-Brined Pork Tenderloin, Vanilla Steamed Milk with Caramel Swirls

2. "Perhaps Calpurnia sensed that my day had been a grim one: she let me watch her fix supper. 'Shut your eyes and open your mouth and I’ll give you a surprise,' she said.

"It was not often that she made crackling bread, she said she never had time, but with both of us at school today had been an easy one for her. She knew I loved crackling bread."

To eat like Calpurnia: Mrs. Harris's Crackling Corn Bread

3. "Miss Maudie shook her head…'How’d you like some fresh poundcake to take home?'

I liked it very much."

Eat like Miss Maudie: Jacques Pepin's Favorite Pound Cake

"'I’ll make him a Lane cake. That Stephanie’s been after my recipe for thirty years, and if she thinks I’ll give it to her just because I’m staying with her she’s got another think coming.' I reflected that if Miss Maudie broke down and gave it to her, Miss Stephanie couldn’t follow it anyway. Miss Maudie had once let me see it: among other things, the recipe called for one large cup of sugar."

Eat Like Miss Maudie, and not Miss Stephanie: Lane Cake with Actually Quantifiable Measurements

4. "Mr. Underwood had no use for any organization but The Maycomb Tribune, of which he was the sole owner, editor, and printer. His days were spent at his linotype, where he refreshed himself occasionally from an ever-present gallon jug of cherry wine."

Drink like Mr. Underwood: Cherry Samba

5. "The courthouse square was covered with picnic parties sitting on newspapers, washing down biscuit and syrup with warm milk from fruit jars. Some people were gnawing on cold chicken and cold fried pork chops. The more affluent chased their food with drugstore Coca-Cola in bulb-shaped soda glasses."

To eat like the picnickers: Skillet Buttermilk Biscuits, Coca-Cola Brisket

6. "The kitchen table was loaded with enough food to bury the family: hunks of salt pork, tomatoes, beans, even scuppernongs. Atticus grinned when he found a jar of pickled pigs’ knuckles. 'Reckon Aunty’ll let me eat these in the dining room?'"

Eat like Aunt Alexandra: Slow-Cooked Pork Shoulder with Cherry Tomatoes over Bean Stew, Roasted Carrot Salad with Scuppernong (Muscadine) Vinaigrette

