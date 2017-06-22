‘Gluten-Free Museum’ Makes Famous Pieces of Art Fit Your Fad Diet

Gluten-free everything, everywhere! Or at least that’s what it seems like sometimes. A third of Americans have said they are trying to reduce gluten in their diets. The Girl Scouts got on board with the idea. Scientists are even trying to get the gluten out of wheat (which sounds a little bit like trying to get the oxygen out of air).

Meanwhile, despite the fad’s endless march forward, on the flanks you can practically hear the smirking from those who think the whole thing is overblown.

One anonymous French Photoshop expert has taken his skeptical commentary to Tumblr, creating a truly inspired satire of the anti-gluten movement with his (or maybe her) Gluten-Free Museum. Since February, the curator of this digital gallery has taken classic pieces of artwork from a wide variety of eras and styles and digitally removed anything gluten-related—be it bread, cake or even a scythe.

Imagine one of Van Gogh’s classic Wheat Field paintings without the wheat. Grant Wood’s American Gothic without its iconic pitchfork. Or even something as silly as Disney’s Lady and the Tramp sans spaghetti. (It’s really sad!)

Of course, for the 1 percent of Americans who are diagnosed with celiac disease (the lone scientifically proven gluten intolerance), removing gluten from your diet is no laughing matter. But hopefully everyone can see the humor in this silly Tumblr project, no matter where you stand in the gluten-free debate.

Here are a few of our favorites:

[h/t First We Feast]

