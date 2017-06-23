Can a 1000º Knife Cut Through a Bottle of Coca-Cola?

You’ve seen molten aluminum poured into melons and red hot balls of nickel sear through a block of butter. Now heat and metal are coming together in the kitchen with this montage of a glowing 1000º (or thereabouts) knife slicing through everything from soap to ping pong balls. YouTube user MrGear heats up the knife to a bright hot orange with a torch before unleashing the scalding blade on a number of household products.

The finale is an attempt at cutting through a bottle of Coca-Cola. Unfortunately this task proves a bit more difficult. Do you you slice from the top or from the side? How do you handle all the liquid inside immediately cooling the knife? Why would anyone need to simultaneously cut and cauterize their beverage? The answer to all of these questions is a resounding: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But it’s fun to watch.