Girl Scouts Cater to Food Trends with New Gluten–Free Cookies

The budding #foodwinewomen in Girl Scouts are going all sorts of trendy with their cookies for 2015. Not that green sashes aren’t hip or anything, but you know… Now, these savvy ladies are tackling another huge trend: gluten-free.

As we discussed back in December, the Scouts announced they’d be using the holy grail of sales tactics this year by offering members the chance to sell cookies through either personalized websites or an app for the first time. Now three new flavors are being introduced for 2015, two of which are gluten-free.

What are these wheatless wonders? Toffee-tastic will be a new cookie featuring toffee bits. Trios, the other gluten-free newbie, is made with peanut butter, chocolate chips and whole-grain oats. Also joining the cookie lineup is Rah-Rah Raisin, an oatmeal raisin cookie spruced up with Greek yogurt-flavored chunks.

For those counting at home, yes, Greek yogurt makes for a third major trend the Girl Scouts of America are trying to capitalize on this year. Someone in the marketing department is working overtime. Give that lady a buzzword badge.

[h/t CNN]

Related: How to Turn Girl Scout Cookies into Shots

The Girl Scout Cookie Geniuses Unveil Thin Mint Milk

The Definitive Ranking of the "Other" Girl Scout Cookies